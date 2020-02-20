Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 287 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

