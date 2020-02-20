Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of IPG Photonics worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $142.19. 158,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,410. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

