Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of RS traded down $10.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

