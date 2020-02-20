Swiss National Bank Has $16.07 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Service Co. International worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 252,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,515. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

