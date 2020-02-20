Swiss National Bank Has $12.67 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Novocure worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,060 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,386. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 433,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,276. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.29 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

