Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Dropbox worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.12 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

