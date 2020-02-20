Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 123,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $3,372,731.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,906,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,276. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

