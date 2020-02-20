Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $6,603,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $138,858.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $400,897.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,470 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,668. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. 932,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

