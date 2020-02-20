Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $175.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,150. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

