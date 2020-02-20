Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.23

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 127355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

