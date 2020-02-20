Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 790,440 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 686,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 566,766 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 551,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,882. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

