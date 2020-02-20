Status Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35.97 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Status has a market capitalization of $59.41 million and $35.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.02992993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00226533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00145720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui, Tidex, DDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Neraex, IDCM, Kyber Network, IDAX, ZB.COM, Upbit, Ovis, OKEx, IDEX, Poloniex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, DEx.top, Gate.io, OOOBTC, GOPAX, Huobi, BigONE, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, ABCC, ChaoEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

