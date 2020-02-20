State Street Corp Trims Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,879,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of TCF Financial worth $228,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCF. Raymond James lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 9,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,791. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

