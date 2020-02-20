State Street Corp Sells 69,831 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.54% of Capri worth $262,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

