State Street Corp Sells 2,467,390 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,104,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467,390 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.57% of Macy’s worth $244,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

M stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 421,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

