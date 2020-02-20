State Street Corp Purchases 6,496 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,097,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $259,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 35,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,432. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

