State Street Corp Has $285.86 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.87% of AptarGroup worth $285,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 213.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 104,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

