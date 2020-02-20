State Street Corp Has $253 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,938 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Godaddy worth $253,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter worth about $32,990,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 51.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 434,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,492 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Godaddy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Insiders sold 90,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,597 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 390,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,275. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

