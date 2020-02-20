State Street Corp Has $221.46 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.48% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $221,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 385,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,506. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

