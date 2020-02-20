State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 33,940 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,410. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

