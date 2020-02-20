State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,728 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

