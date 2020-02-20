State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 104,567 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,567 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 41,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

