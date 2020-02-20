State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,174 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.