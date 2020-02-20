State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.22. 13,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,878. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.