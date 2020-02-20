State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,714,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $752,322. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

