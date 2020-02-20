State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 33,696 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

