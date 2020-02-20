Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1) Shares Up 9.1%

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 490,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33.

Spirit Telecom Company Profile

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

