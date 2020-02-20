SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.12-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$1.12-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 25,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

