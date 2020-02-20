Sparkpoint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,964.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $98,676.00 and approximately $33,964.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03014059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00233224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00147740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,015,011,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

