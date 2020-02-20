SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. SP Plus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of SP stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,052. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

