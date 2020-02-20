Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,167,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $147.92 and a 1 year high of $198.16.

