Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $710,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.