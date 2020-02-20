Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.84. 1,027,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

