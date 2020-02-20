Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 185.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,318. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.92. 577,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

