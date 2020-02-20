Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

