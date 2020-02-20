Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,846 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $1,477,855. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 311,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,961. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.