Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 506,895 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Soligenix worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.