Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 506,895 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $3.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.39.
About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
