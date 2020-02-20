SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 4,674,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.16.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.