Sipa Resources (ASX:SRI) Shares Down 12.7%

Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) shares were down 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 1,067,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 578,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Sipa Resources Company Profile (ASX:SRI)

Sipa Resources Limited acquires and explores for mineral tenements. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interests in the Paterson North Copper-Gold project located in Western Australia; the Kitgum Pader Base Metal project in Northern Uganda; and the Barbwire Terrace project covering an area of approximately 3,824 km2 located in the Canning Basin region, Western Australia.

