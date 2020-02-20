Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.79. 8,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

