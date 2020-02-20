Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 11,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The stock has a market cap of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of 261.33 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

