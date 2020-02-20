Shekel (JEW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Shekel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Shekel has a market cap of $20,723.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shekel Coin Profile

Shekel (JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . Shekel’s official website is shekel.io

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

