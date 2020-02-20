Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.47. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 2,828,299 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Senseonics by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.