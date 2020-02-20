Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.47. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 2,828,299 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
