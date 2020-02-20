Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,256 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,555. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

