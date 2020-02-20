Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,299 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.17.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

