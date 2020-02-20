Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,321 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 126,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.