Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,881. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

