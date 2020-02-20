Sei Investments Co. Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 45,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 49.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

AWK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.12. 44,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,272. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

