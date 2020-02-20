Sei Investments Co. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Evercore ISI began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NOV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 130,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,423. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.