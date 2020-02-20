Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

NYSE ECL traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,708. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

